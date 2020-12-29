Investors Purchase Large Volume of NETGEAR Call Options (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,184 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 588% compared to the typical volume of 172 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.83.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $92,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,977.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $60,261.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,752.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,037 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,013. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,469 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 37,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

