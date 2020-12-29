IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One IoTeX token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Kucoin, Bgogo and Gate.io. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $36.92 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00041270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00292744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015390 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00027248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.77 or 0.02024240 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,304,441 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Bilaxy, Bgogo, Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

