IP Group Plc (IPO.L) (LON:IPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.67

IP Group Plc (IPO.L) (LON:IPO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.67 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 99.67 ($1.30), with a volume of 549795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 9.61 and a quick ratio of 9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.87.

About IP Group Plc (IPO.L) (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

