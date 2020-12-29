iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort Sells 5,000 Shares

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,809.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David A. Vort also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,000.00.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $243.93 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.54 and a fifty-two week high of $274.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.62.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.77.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

