iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD.TO) (TSE:CVD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD.TO) (TSE:CVD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE CVD traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.45. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a 1-year low of C$13.12 and a 1-year high of C$18.70.

