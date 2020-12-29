iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Trading Up 0%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)’s share price were up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.16. Approximately 117,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 108,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 54.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 150.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period.

