iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.56

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.56 and last traded at $58.24, with a volume of 28070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.97.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

