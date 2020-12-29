iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.18

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.18 and last traded at $64.12, with a volume of 2703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

