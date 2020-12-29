iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD.TO) (TSE:XGD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD.TO) (TSE:XGD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0323 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of XGD stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,027. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.07. iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$10.25 and a twelve month high of C$26.00.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.