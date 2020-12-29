Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,754 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Genesis Healthcare worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 14.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 259,513 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 162.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 164,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 12,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 159,749 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 123,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Genesis Healthcare from $0.75 to $0.57 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GEN opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Genesis Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $92.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $938.65 million during the quarter. Genesis Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%.

Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

