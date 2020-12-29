Jane Street Group LLC Invests $42,000 in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Entasis Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

ETTX opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.01. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

