Jane Street Group LLC Invests $58,000 in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,902,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 123,650 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 112,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,141 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRQR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $223.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.68.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR).

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.