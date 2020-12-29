Jane Street Group LLC Invests $66,000 in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Emerald by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Emerald by 2,751.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Emerald by 42.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,552,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 465,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Emerald by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Emerald by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerald alerts:

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EEX. ValuEngine raised Emerald from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Emerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

In other Emerald news, CEO Brian Field acquired 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $53,141.29. Also, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.