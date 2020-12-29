Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stake in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,585 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Qutoutiao were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 8.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on QTT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Qutoutiao stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $458.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.96. Qutoutiao Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.37). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qutoutiao Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Qutoutiao Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

