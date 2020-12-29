Jane Street Group LLC Trims Holdings in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 218,911 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Conformis were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 57.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 5,781.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 135,231 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 869.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 434,706 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conformis by 130.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Conformis by 17.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conformis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $41,642.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conformis stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.66. Conformis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

