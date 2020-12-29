Jarvis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Jarvis Network token can now be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $519,606.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00142655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.15 or 0.00597038 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00164181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00330955 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00055091 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge.

Jarvis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

