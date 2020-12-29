Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.30, for a total value of C$57,891.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,679,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$71,002,176.86.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.07, for a total value of C$57,196.50.

On Friday, November 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.09, for a total value of C$60,263.10.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.66, for a total value of C$58,971.90.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.67, for a total value of C$62,006.10.

On Friday, November 13th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.78, for a total value of C$71,327.10.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.37, for a total value of C$70,097.10.

On Monday, November 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$74,414.10.

On Friday, November 6th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.70, for a total value of C$77,109.60.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total value of C$75,990.60.

On Monday, November 2nd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total value of C$70,994.40.

REAL opened at C$19.51 on Tuesday. Real Matters Inc. has a one year low of C$7.74 and a one year high of C$33.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cormark cut their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.