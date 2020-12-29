JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading 5.6% Higher

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.27 and last traded at $86.14. 9,675,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 14,417,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

Get JD.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of JD.com by 880.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 19.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 361.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.