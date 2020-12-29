JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $734.36

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $734.36 and traded as high as $803.60. JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) shares last traded at $798.00, with a volume of 1,054,777 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 836.67 ($10.93).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 798 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 734.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91. The company has a market capitalization of £7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 40.92.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 2,587,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75), for a total value of £19,301,451.96 ($25,217,470.55).

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) Company Profile (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

