Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574,049 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 38.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

