JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

