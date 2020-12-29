Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JLL. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $152.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.92. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,209,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

