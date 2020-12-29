Joseph J. Liberatore Sells 36,595 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,546,870.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.47. 116,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $44.37.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.84 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 386,409 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth $7,943,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kforce by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 94,994 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth $5,984,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

