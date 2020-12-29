JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Carriage Services worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 49.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $564.26 million, a PE ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $84.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,107,658.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $35,439.04. Insiders have sold 3,333 shares of company stock worth $98,102 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

