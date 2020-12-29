JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 8,909 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after buying an additional 539,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after buying an additional 916,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after buying an additional 1,184,526 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,823,000 after buying an additional 302,278 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 992,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 360,295 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $437,461.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $179,981.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,085.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,126 shares of company stock worth $5,348,144. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

