JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $452,000 Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $281.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.27 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.39 and a 200-day moving average of $251.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.19.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.67. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

MLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.33.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.18, for a total transaction of $70,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $665,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,175 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

