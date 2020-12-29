JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $522,000 Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schrödinger by 125.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $68.14.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

In other Schrödinger news, VP Jenny Herman sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Brauner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,154,385 shares of company stock worth $301,118,924.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

