JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 7,837 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,706,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,437,000 after acquiring an additional 351,960 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,704,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,391,000 after acquiring an additional 687,162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,113,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,351,000 after buying an additional 31,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,810,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $21.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23.

