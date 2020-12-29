Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Uncertain macro environment and weak investment patterns among carrier customers due to COVID-19-related supply chain issues remain near-term headwinds for Juniper. Moreover, lower-than-expected business in the Service Provider vertical, along with decline in average selling price of products, are likely to hinder top-line growth. Lower-than-expected demand for non-Junos-based security products add to woes. However, solid momentum in Mist Systems and higher spending pattern among carriers to upgrade networks on the back of long-standing partnerships act as significant tailwinds. It has made changes to the go-to-market structure to better align sales strategies to each of its core customer verticals. Juniper is set to capitalize on the increasing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 22,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,258. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 28.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 49.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

