JustLiquidity Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.44 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 163.8% higher against the US dollar. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for about $75.93 or 0.00277866 BTC on exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and $1.44 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00027746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00141705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00205471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00601696 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00320821 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00055130 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,392 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org.

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

