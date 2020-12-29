K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of K12 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of K12 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti raised shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get K12 alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of K12 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in K12 by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in K12 by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in K12 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in K12 by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,170. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $872.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. K12 has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.56 million. K12 had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that K12 will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.