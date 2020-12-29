Kava.io (KAVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.76 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00004805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $60.76 million and $13.92 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00023975 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.00319649 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 113,971,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

