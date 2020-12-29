Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Trading Up 1%

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.27 and last traded at C$17.25. Approximately 85,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 341,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMP.UN shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

