Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Position Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Kimball Electronics worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 112.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 406.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KE. TheStreet upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $396.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

