Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

KNTE stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

In other news, Director James B. Tananbaum bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

