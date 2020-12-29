Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.244 per share on Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

TSE:KL opened at C$53.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$54.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.38. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$25.67 and a 52 week high of C$76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$843.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.8399999 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

