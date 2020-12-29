Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Trading Up 0.2%

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 1,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KLPEF shares. HSBC upgraded Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Societe Generale started coverage on Klépierre in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.

About Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

