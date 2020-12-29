Kleros Hits Market Cap of $66.94 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Kleros has a total market cap of $66.94 million and $1.54 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

WINk (WIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000487 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005402 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,081,645 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros.

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

