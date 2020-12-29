KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stake Lessened by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 84.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,165 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of KLX Energy Services worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 66.7% in the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the second quarter worth $366,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 133.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 145,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $3,042,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 56.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other KLX Energy Services news, Director John T. Collins sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.74. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $33.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($3.35). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

