Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Shares Up 1.1%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.48. 15,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 49,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

Several research firms have commented on KNRRY. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

