Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Know Labs stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. Know Labs has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances.

