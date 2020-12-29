Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

Get Komatsu alerts:

OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,532. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. Komatsu has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Komatsu will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.