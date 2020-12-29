Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Gap Up to $2.40

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $5.37. Koss shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 100,048 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Koss at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

