K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) Given a €6.70 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.10 ($8.35).

Shares of SDF opened at €7.85 ($9.23) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.40. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of €11.46 ($13.48). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

