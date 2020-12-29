Kyber Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $32.60 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $165.06 million and $32.60 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00003078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00043341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00289814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00028793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.57 or 0.02137250 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network (KNC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,329,780 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,846,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network.

Kyber Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

