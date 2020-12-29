La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. La-Z-Boy reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow La-Z-Boy.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LZB. Sidoti upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE LZB traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,592. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $42.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,496,142.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,713,077.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,560,247.76. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,565 shares of company stock worth $13,696,745. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 25,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.