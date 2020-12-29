L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

AIQUY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC downgraded L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays began coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

AIQUY stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 17.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 21.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 83.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the third quarter worth $102,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

