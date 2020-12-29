Lead Wallet Achieves Market Cap of $579,727.80 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $579,727.80 and approximately $1,708.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lead Wallet Token Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io.

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

