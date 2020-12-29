LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €130.28 ($153.27).

Get LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) alerts:

FRA:LEG opened at €125.36 ($147.48) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €119.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €120.51. LEG Immobilien AG has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

About LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F)

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.