LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 134,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $4,915,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,779,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,741,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 55,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,967,783.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,951,341 shares in the company, valued at $104,093,797.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,890. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $790.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

